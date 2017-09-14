FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Professionals at Codelco's Radomiro Tomic mine ink wage deal
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 下午5点27分 / 1 个月前

Professionals at Codelco's Radomiro Tomic mine ink wage deal

1 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chile’s state-run copper company Codelco has signed a new collective contract with the professionals’ union at its Radomiro Tomic mine, the company said on Thursday.

The agreement, which will last 35 months, includes no salary adjustment, but does give workers a one-time bonus of 6.35 million pesos ($10,140).

“With 86 percent approval, the union voted for the agreements reached in the negotiation process,” the firm said in a statement.

A long strike at BHP Billiton’s massive Escondida copper mine in Chile earlier this year raised widespread fears that the then-struggling copper companies operating in the nation would face difficulties reaching wage agreements with workers. But copper prices have risen significantly in recent months, which appears to have made negotiations easier in the world’s top copper exporter.

Radomiro Tomic produced 318,000 tonnes of copper in 2016.

$1=626.12 pesos Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below