Chile's Codelco copper output dips slightly

SANTIAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chilean state copper company Codelco said on Thursday it produced slightly less copper between January and September of 2017 than it did in the same period a year ago, but made a healthy profit as prices for the metal improved.

Codelco chief executive Nelson Pizarro said the company produced 1.24 million tonnes of copper in the January-to-September period, a 3 percent decline from the same period last year. It posted more than $1.6 billion in pretax profit, Pizarro said.