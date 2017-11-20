FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Melitta agrees coffee deal with Manchester United
2017年11月20日 / 上午10点50分 / 1 天前

Germany's Melitta agrees coffee deal with Manchester United

1 分钟阅读

HAMBURG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German roaster Melitta said on Monday it had signed a deal to supply coffee to British soccer club Manchester United.

Unlisted Melitta said it would install coffee machines in executive club boxes and catering areas at the team’s Old Trafford stadium and had helped revamp the club’s Red Cafe.

Melitta said it would also work with the club on communication and marketing projects in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

