2 天前
Cognizant profit jumps 86.5 pct on lower income tax
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月3日 / 上午10点15分 / 2 天前

Cognizant profit jumps 86.5 pct on lower income tax

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported an 86.5 percent jump in quarterly profit, benefiting from lower income tax compared with the year-ago period.

The company's net income rose to $470 million, or 80 cents per share, from $252 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 9 percent to $3.67 billion.

The company said it took an income tax expense of $190 million in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

