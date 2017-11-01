FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cognizant beats earnings estimates on digital services strength
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 上午10点33分 / 更新于 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Cognizant beats earnings estimates on digital services strength

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on financial and healthcare sector results, background)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - IT services firm Cognizant on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter, driven by demand for its digital and cloud services as well as higher spending from its healthcare and financial clients.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has been investing heavily to boost its digital offerings such as cybersecurity and data analytics by acquiring smaller companies.

Revenue from Cognizant’s financial sector business - which accounts for over a third of total revenue - rose 3.8 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, while revenue from the healthcare sector rose 9.3 percent.

Cognizant also raised the lower end of its annual revenue forecast. It now expects revenue of $14.78 billion to $14.84 billion, compared to an earlier forecast of $14.70 billion to $14.84 billion. Analysts are expecting $14.79 billion.

The company said its net income rose to $495 million or 84 cents per share in the third quarter, from $444 million or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Cognizant earned 98 cents per share, edging past analysts’ average estimate of 95 cents.

Revenue rose 9.1 percent to $3.77 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below