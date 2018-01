Jan 26 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co reported on Friday a lower quarterly profit and weaker-than-expected sales.

The world’s largest toothpaste maker said sales rose 4.5 percent to $3.9 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Analysts on average had expected sales of $3.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income plunged to $323 million, or 37 cents per share, from $606 million, or 68 cents per share. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)