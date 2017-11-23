FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Collplant submits registration to trade on Nasdaq
频道
专题
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
英国退欧
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
深度分析
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月23日 / 早上8点51分 / 更新于 1 天前

Israel's Collplant submits registration to trade on Nasdaq

1 分钟阅读

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Israeli biotech company Collplant said on Thursday it has submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement to list on Nasdaq.

The company, which is developing tissue repair products with its plant-based genetic engineering technology, does not intend to raise money in the Nasdaq listing.

“The listing and trading on Nasdaq is intended to expand exposure to the company and its technology to international business and strategic partners,” said Chief Executive Yehiel Tal. “The listing will also provide exposure to international capital markets and make it easier for private and institutional investors, American and foreign, to invest in the company.” (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below