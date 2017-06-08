FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill to invest up to $500 mln in Colombia food production
2017年6月8日

Cargill to invest up to $500 mln in Colombia food production

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BOGOTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Food producer Cargill Inc will invest between $300 million and $500 million in Colombia during the next five years, a company executive said on Thursday.

The company said last week that it had acquired Pollos El Bucanero SA, one of Colombia's largest meat producers, for an undisclosed sum.

"Colombia is a very attractive country," Xavier Vargas, president of Cargill for Central America and the executive in charge of expansion in the region, told Reuters after a news conference. "It is growing economically, in consumption, especially of chicken.

"We want to keep growing in animal protein," he added, without providing further details on potential investments in the Andean country. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

