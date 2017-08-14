FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 小时前
Colombia's Grupo Argos sells port company to Goldman for $136 mln
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜暂时推迟袭击关岛计划 韩国称将尽一切手段阻止战争
半岛局势
朝鲜暂时推迟袭击关岛计划 韩国称将尽一切手段阻止战争
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 下午5点29分 / 14 小时前

Colombia's Grupo Argos sells port company to Goldman for $136 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BOGOTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Colombian holding company Grupo Argos has sold its 50 percent stake in a port operator to an investment fund administered by Goldman Sachs for about $136 million, Grupo Argos said in a statement on Monday.

Compania de Puertos Asociados S.A., called Compas, moves principally coal and cement through its ports in the Andean country. Argos' stake was sold to West Street Infrastructure Partners III, which is run by Goldman Sachs, for 407 billion pesos.

The sale price is two and a half times what Grupo Argos invested in the business in 2012, Argos said in the statement.

Compas had an income of 165 billion pesos in 2016, and its ports have a total capacity of more than 13 million metric tonnes.

$1 = 2,984.99 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra,; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below