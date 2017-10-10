FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colonial partners with Enterprise for fuel exports from Beaumont terminal
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 晚上6点57分 / 8 天前

Colonial partners with Enterprise for fuel exports from Beaumont terminal

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline and Enterprise Products Partners said on Tuesday they have partnered to boost exports from the Beaumont refined oil products terminal in Texas to rival the Houston Ship Channel.

Colonial Terminal Logistics, a unit of Colonial Pipeline, is offering marine logistic services, that include blending, dock usage and access to as much as 2 million barrels of new storage at Enterprise’s Beaumont, Texas, facility.

Colonial’s shippers will be able to move fuel from thirteen Gulf Coast refineries to the Beaumont terminal for vessel loading.

The Colonial Pipeline is the biggest refined products system in the U.S. and hauls more than 3 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and other fuel from the Gulf Coast to the populous northeast every day.

U.S. refined product exports have surged over the past year as demand from Latin America and Europe jumped. Exports of petroleum products topped 5 million barrels per day in the week to Sept. 29, the highest in more than three months, according to U.S. government data. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below