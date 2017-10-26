FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comcast quarterly profit tops estimates as broadband subscribers grow
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
深度分析
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
深度分析
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午11点03分 / 更新于 21 小时内

Comcast quarterly profit tops estimates as broadband subscribers grow

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp reported quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday as the No. 1 U.S. cable operator said it added broadband and home security customers even though it lost video subscribers.

Comcast has been facing pressure in its video business as more consumers cancel their cable packages, sometimes in favor of cheaper streaming options like Netflix Inc. AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc have also reported video subscriber losses in the third quarter.

Net income attributable to Comcast rose 18.5 percent to $2.65 billion, or 55 cents a share, during the company’s third quarter ended Sept. 30, the company said on Thursday. Excluding items, earnings per share was 52 cents.

Revenue fell 1.6 percent to $20.98 billion from the year-earlier period, which included impacts from the 2016 Olympics. Analysts had expected earnings of 50 cents per share and revenue of $21.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comcast lost 125,000 video subscribers in the quarter. The company had said in September that it may lose up to 150,000 subscribers due to the impact from recent hurricanes and increased competitive activity in the pay-TV industry.

More options have entered the market that allow consumers to stream television over the internet at a cheaper price than paying for cable. Such alternatives include Dish Network Corp’s Sling service, Sony Corp’s PlayStation Vue and AT&T’s DirecTV Now.

But Comcast has maintained that it is well-positioned for changes in viewing habits thanks to its high-speed Internet business, which added 214,000 subscribers. The company has also expanded into home security and automation, which added 51,000 subscribers.

Overall, revenue in the cable business rose 5.1 percent, and NBCUniversal revenues rose 6 percent, excluding impact from the Olympics.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; editing by Diane Craft

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below