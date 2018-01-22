Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 47 cents  a share - summary

Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* Comcast Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 24.

* The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company is expected to report a 3.8 percent increase in revenue to $21.82 billion from $21.03 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 24 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* The analyst mean estimate for Comcast Corp is for earnings of 47 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 45 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 29 “strong buy” or “buy,” 3 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

* The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is negative for Comcast at 0.34 percent; predicted revenue surprise is negative at 0.09 percent.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* The earnings announcement is scheduled for January 24 at 01:30 p.m. GMT.

* Comcast Corp belongs to the NASDAQ Composite Index. This summary was generated 01:30 p.m. GMT.