UPDATE 1-Comerica profit tops estimates on higher net interest income
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 上午11点18分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 1-Comerica profit tops estimates on higher net interest income

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on Q3 earnings, analysts’ estimate)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. regional bank holding company Comerica Inc on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped by higher net interest income.

The company’s net interest income rose 21.3 percent to $546 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

U.S. banks have got a much-needed boost from the Federal Reserve raising overnight interest rates three times since the second quarter last year, with the latest hike in June 2017.

Dallas-based Comerica’s net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $224 million, or $1.26 per share, from $148 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the bank to report earnings of $1.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Allowance for loan losses fell 2 percent to $712 million, helped by improvements in its energy portfolio and lower average loan balances.

The 165-year-old company, like several other U.S. regional banks, has struggled with bad energy loans due to the steep fall in oil prices since mid-2014. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

