January 25, 2018 / 11:14 PM / 更新于 13 hours ago

Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Societe Generale show interest in Commerzbank unit -Handelsblatt

1 分钟阅读

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Britain’s Barclays Plc and French lender Societe Generale SA are interested in buying the Equities, Markets and Commodities (EMC) division of Germany’s Commerzbank AG, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

The EMC unit includes Commerzbank's exchange-traded-funds (ETF) portfolio with many banks expressing interest in buying the ETF portfolio, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/2n8QwnI)

However, Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Zielke wanted to sell the EMC division as a single unit, according to the report.

None of the parties responded to a request for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

