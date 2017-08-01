FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
Community Health revenue falls about 10 pct on weak patient volumes
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 晚上8点40分 / 3 天前

Community Health revenue falls about 10 pct on weak patient volumes

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc on Tuesday reported a 9.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue as the hospital operator struggles with weak patient volumes.

Uncertainty over Republicans efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, has weighed on hospital operators who had benefited from the expanded insurance coverage under Obamacare.

Net loss attributable to Community Health's stockholders narrowed to $137 million, or $1.22 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.43 billion, or $12.91 per share, a year earlier.

Last year, the company incurred an operational loss of about $1.38 billion.

The company, which pre-announced its quarterly results last week, posted net operating revenue of $4.14 billion, compared with $4.59 billion last year. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below