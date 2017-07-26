FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Compass' revenue rises 3.9 pct on growth in United States
2017年7月26日 / 早上6点52分 / 10 天前

UPDATE 1-Compass' revenue rises 3.9 pct on growth in United States

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background)

July 26 - Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, reported a 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong growth in the United States.

The British company, which serves around 5 billion meals each year in more than 50 countries, said organic revenue in North America jumped 7.1 percent during the quarter and said it was seeing "good" growth across all sectors except in its oil and gas business.

Compass, which provides meals for office workers, members of the armed forces and school children across the world, maintained its full-year margin expectations on Wednesday.

"North America is performing strongly and we anticipate further progress in Europe and Rest of World in the fourth quarter," Compass said in a statement.

Its operating margin rose by 20 basis points for the nine months to June 30, helped by the restructuring of its offshore and remote business, Compass said.

Compass, which earlier this year proposed a 1 billion pound special dividend to investors, said organic revenue fell 0.3 percent in Europe.

French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo cut its full-year sales growth goal on July 6, after its third quarter missed estimates partly due to weakness in the health care and universities sectors in North America. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)

