FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConAgra's profit dips 18 pct
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 中午11点43分 / 20 天前

ConAgra's profit dips 18 pct

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc, which makes Reddi-Wip whipped cream and Chef Boyardee pasta, said on Thursday its quarterly profit fell about 18 percent, as it paid more to slot brands such as PAM and P.F. Chang’s Home Menu at more supermarkets.

Net income attributable to the Conagra fell to $152.5 million or 37 cents per share in the first quarter ended Aug. 27, from $186.2 million or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 4.8 percent to $1.80 billion, hurt by weak demand for Conagra’s grocery and snacks products. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below