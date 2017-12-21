FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 4 days ago

Conagra's 2nd-qtr profit doubles

1 分钟阅读

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc’s second-quarter profit nearly doubled from the year-ago period, which included a one-time charge related to its Mexican business.

Net income attributable to the company almost doubled to $223.5 million, or 54 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 26 from $122.1 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a $43.9 million pre-tax charge related to goodwill impairment in its Mexican business.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.17 billion.

The company also said it would buy Sandwich Bros of Wisconsin, which makes frozen breakfast and sandwiches from antibiotic-free chicken and Angus beef, for an undisclosed amount. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

