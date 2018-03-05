FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 5, 2018 / 9:35 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker's purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it had filed an administrative complaint charging that J M Smucker Co’s proposed purchase of Conagra Brands Inc’s Wesson cooking oil brand would likely lessen competition and violate anti-trust law.

Smucker owns the Crisco brand. If it acquired the Wesson brand, it would control at least 70 percent of the market for branded canola and vegetable oils sold to grocery stores and other retailers, the FTC said in a statement.

“The complaint alleges that the acquisition is likely to increase Smucker’s negotiating leverage against retailers, especially traditional grocers, by eliminating the vigorous head-to-head competition that exists between the Crisco and Wesson brands today,” the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Tim Ahmann

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below