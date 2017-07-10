FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
UPDATE 1-FDA lifts hold on Concert Pharma's study testing hair loss drug
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 中午12点22分 / 25 天前

UPDATE 1-FDA lifts hold on Concert Pharma's study testing hair loss drug

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background)

July 10 (Reuters) - Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted a clinical hold on a trial testing its therapy for alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.

The FDA had imposed a hold on the mid-stage study in May and asked for more data before Concert could proceed with dosing patients. The regulator had not raised any concerns about the drug's safety, the drug developer had said.

Concert said on Monday it would modify the design of the study evaluating its drug, CTP-543, as a treatment for patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata.

About 90 patients will be enrolled in the trial and will be randomized to receive either one of two doses of the twice-daily drug - 4 mg and 8 mg - or a placebo.

The company, which said it would resume enrollment later this month, expects to complete the study in the second half of 2018.

The primary outcome of the trial will be measured after 24 weeks of dosing. Concert also said it might explore higher doses of the treatment.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in patchy or complete hair loss on the scalp and body.

The disease affects about 4.6 million people in the United States, according to the North American Hair Research Society. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below