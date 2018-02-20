Concho Resources reports fourth-quarter profit

Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Concho Resources Inc reported a profit for the fourth quarter on Tuesday compared with a year-ago loss, helped largely by a $398 million benefit from U.S. tax changes.

The company posted net income of $267 million, or $1.79 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $125 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total production rose 28 percent to 19 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)