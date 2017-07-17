FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two injured in electrical fire at Congo's Tenke copper mine
2017年7月17日

Two injured in electrical fire at Congo's Tenke copper mine

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

KINSHASA, July 17 (Reuters) - Two employees at the Tenke copper mine in Democratic Republic of Congo suffered minor injuries in an electrical fire at the weekend, majority owner China Molybdenum Co Ltd said on Monday, disputing media reports the workers had died.

France's Le Figaro and Congolese media had reported that the two employees were killed in the fire.

The mine "experienced an electrical short in a single transformer that supplies the SAG Mill at the Kwatebala plant, resulting in a small localised fire, which was quickly extinguished," the statement said.

"We anticipate that normal operations will resume shortly," it added. "(Tenke) does not anticipate a material impact on copper or cobalt production for this quarter or the year."

Tenke is one of the world's largest copper-cobalt mines with proven and probable reserves of 3.8 million tonnes of contained copper. China Molybdenum purchased its 56 percent stake in the mine last year from American miner Freeport-McMoRan. (Reporting by Aaron Ross, editing by Louise Heavens)

