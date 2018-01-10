FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congo considers more than doubling cobalt royalties
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
深度分析
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
国际财经
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 10, 2018 / 11:54 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Congo considers more than doubling cobalt royalties

2 分钟阅读

DAKAR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo is considering more than doubling royalties on cobalt, a key ingredient in lithium-ion batteries, under a new mining code nearing parliamentary approval, the mines minister said on Wednesday.

Nearly two-thirds of the world’s cobalt comes from Congo. Demand for the metal has surged due to expected growth in the electric vehicle sector, causing the price on the London Metal Exchange to triple over the last two years.

A proposed revision to Congo’s 2002 mining code, which was approved by parliament’s lower house last month and is now being considered by the upper chamber, would increase royalties across the board and impose a 5 percent royalty on “strategic metals”.

Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu told Reuters in a text message that the government would consider designating cobalt a strategic metal once the law had passed. He did not reply to a follow-up question asking how that determination would be made.

Under the existing code, cobalt is charged a 2 percent royalty as a base metal alongside copper, of which Congo is Africa’s leading producer. The royalty on base metals would increase to 3.5 percent under the revised code.

Mining companies operating in Congo, including Glencore and Randgold, argue that the proposed code, which would also increase certain taxes and the state’s share in new projects, would make investments in the sector unprofitable.

But the government says the proposed rates are lower than in competitor nations such as neighbouring Zambia and that the measure is essential to boosting meager public revenues. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Dale Hudson)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below