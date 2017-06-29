FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
UPDATE 1-ConocoPhillips to sell Barnett assets for $305 mln
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 下午12点37分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-ConocoPhillips to sell Barnett assets for $305 mln

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

June 29 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said it would sell its assets in the Barnett shale field in Texas to Miller Thomson & Partners LLC for about $305 million, as part of the largest U.S. independent oil producer's efforts to reduce exposure to natural gas.

The Barnett assets produced 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2016, of which about 55 percent was natural gas and 45 percent was natural gas liquids, ConocoPhillips said in a statement on Thursday.

The oil producer said last month it would sell natural gas-heavy assets in San Juan basin to privately held Hilcorp Energy Co for about $3 billion and earlier agreed to sell oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc for C$17.7 billion.

ConocoPhillips has also marked other gas-weighted assets for sale, including some assets in the Anadarko basin and the Gulf of Mexico.

The company said the Barnett shale deal, expected to close in the third quarter, may reduce its 2017 production forecast by less than 5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED).

ConocoPhillips said it does not expect any material impact to 2017 cash flow or its forecast as a result of the transaction.

The company said it would take a non-cash impairment charge of about $400 million after taxes in the second quarter related to the sale. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below