FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConocoPhillips, Ecuador to settle World Bank arbitration award
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 下午1点10分 / 更新于 21 小时前

ConocoPhillips, Ecuador to settle World Bank arbitration award

1 分钟阅读

Dec 4 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips and Ecuador agreed to terms of a settlement under an arbitration award in a case where the energy company had been seeking compensation related to confiscation of assets.

A World Bank panel in February ordered the South American country to pay $380 million in damages to the oil and gas producer’s subsidiary Burlington Resources.

ConocoPhillips said it received $75 million on Dec. 1 and would receive $262 million by April 2018.

The settlement includes an offset for the decision awarding Ecuador $42 million on its counterclaims, of which Burlington is entitled an additional $24 million, ConocoPhillips said.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below