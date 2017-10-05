FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Constellation Brands reports 40 pct profit rise
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月5日 / 中午11点56分 / 13 天前

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc reported a 39.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, citing higher margins as its breweries ran at full capacity during the summer season, as well as support for revenues from a weaker dollar.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $500 million, or $2.48 per class A share in the second quarter ended August 31, from $358.9 million, or $1.75 per class A share, a year earlier.

The Victor, New York-based company said its net sales rose to $2.08 billion from $2.02 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

