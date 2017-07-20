FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 天前
UPDATE 1-Continental to buy 8-10 pct stake in mapping firm HERE - Magazin
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月20日 / 下午1点15分 / 15 天前

UPDATE 1-Continental to buy 8-10 pct stake in mapping firm HERE - Magazin

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds comment from Ford, detail and background)

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - German car manufacturing supplier Continental is in talks to acquire an 8-10 percent stake in the digital mapping firm HERE which is now controlled by Germany's leading carmakers, Manager Magazin said on Thursday, citing unnamed company sources.

The talks are nearing conclusion and a contract is due to be signed in September, it added.

Continental declined to comment on what it described as speculation.

Carmakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen bought HERE for 2.8 billion euros ($3.22 billion) in 2015 from Finnish telecoms group Nokia as they push ahead with investments in self-driving cars.

Last year Chinese digital mapping company NavInfo , Tencent and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC took a 10 percent stake in HERE, with the German carmakers pledging to reduce their own stakes.

But HERE needs more capital to expand its network of high-precision maps and has been in talks with other investors. Talks with U.S. carmaker Ford are most advanced, Manager Magazin said, without being more specific.

A spokesman for Ford Europe declined comment on speculation. ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

