4 天内
Continental Resources CEO: 'Absolutely no new debt'
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月9日

Continental Resources CEO: 'Absolutely no new debt'

HOUSTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc , one of the largest U.S. shale oil producers, will fund new wells from cash flow and not take on any new debt, Chief Executive Harold Hamm said on Wednesday.

"Absolutely no new debt. That's part of our plan, the strategic plan going forward to knock our debt down," Hamm said on a conference call with investors.

Hamm also said he sees the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil contract regaining "dominance" over Brent , the global benchmark. He cited rising U.S. crude exports and refiners' increasing ability to process the type of crude produced from shale. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Paul Simao)

