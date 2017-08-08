FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
CORRECTED-Continental Resources 2nd-qtr loss shrinks, 2017 capex slashed
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月8日 / 晚上9点02分 / 5 天前

CORRECTED-Continental Resources 2nd-qtr loss shrinks, 2017 capex slashed

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects year to 2017 in headline.)

HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Continental Resources Inc said on Tuesday that its second-quarter loss narrowed and that it would cut its capital budget for the year.

The company, which is majority controlled by Chief Executive Harold Hamm, posted a net loss of $63.6 million, or 17 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $119.4 million, or 32 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Production in the period rose about 6 percent to 226,213 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Continental cut its budget to a range of $1.75 billion to $1.95 billion, from a prior $1.95 billion target. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below