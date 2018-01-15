GRAPHIC-CME copper volumes surge in 2017 on lower costs as rivals fade

By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - CME Group won a bigger slice of the copper market in 2017 from its rivals in London and Shanghai, a Reuters analysis of exchange data showed, a trend that is expected to continue though this year. Trades of CME's Comex copper contract surged 25.7 percent last year to a record of more than 300 million tonnes, the analysis showed. That makes Comex the world's second-biggest contract by volume. At the London Metal Exchange (LME), holder of the world's largest copper contract, volumes fell by 7.9 percent to the lowest since 2010. Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) volumes fell by a quarter to the lowest since 2011. LME copper accounted for about 60 percent of the market volumes traded, compared to around 21 percent for the CME and 19 percent for the ShFE, the data showed. Overall volumes this year fell by nearly 6 percent from 2016 even as prices soared 30 percent. CME volumes rose because traders said there was interest in the International Incentive Program (IIP) that lowered fees for high-volume traders. The CME contract is monthly, which made it easier to set up arbitrage opportunities with other contracts, such as on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, which is also monthly. However, the LME contract is based on a forward structure out to three months that requires more effort to align with the other exchanges since it rolls forward on a daily basis. "Due to the ease of execution and the lack of LME date structure, arbitrage trade with the CME is a lot easier," said a London-based broker with Asian clients. "And the IIP program makes the trade even sweeter." The CME said its new client acquisition efforts, copper supply and demand dynamics, price swings, and commercial and hedging participation fuelled volume growth. The Comex contract was also boosted by physical movements of South American copper to storage sites in the United States as traders placed bets on rising demand from a potential infrastructure expansion under President Donald Trump. Comex copper stockpiles are at their highest since March 2004 and are the most among any exchange. HG-STX-COMEX Rising investor interest in commodities has also helped the Comex contract. Total global commodity assets under management were valued at $311 billion in December, up $45 billion from a year earlier, according to Barclays. "A lot of these U.S. asset managers who are now allocating money to the commodities space are also allocating towards CME," said an Asia-based trader. The LME said it was focusing on the needs of the physical metals industry by keeping its three-month daily date structure following after a wide-ranging industry review. "The LME will prioritise a stable and sustainable base of business from physical and sophisticated financial investors over the short-term pursuit of transient volume,” said a LME spokeswoman. COPPER VOLUMES IN TONNES LME CME ShFE 2016 968,491,350 244,520,813 361,974,575 2017 892,090,350 307,978,166 270,500,675 LME volumes in lots 2017 2017 2016 Change ALUMINIUM 54,787,773 56,082,746 -2.3% COPPER 35,683,614 38,739,654 -7.9% LEAD 11,122,386 10,936,361 1.7% NICKEL 21,994,353 20,690,179 6.3% TIN 1,215,562 1,360,010 -10.6% ZINC 31,005,368 28,123,804 10.2% LME copper, aluminium, zinc and lead lot size is 25 tonnes LME tin lot size is 5 tonnes, LME nickel lot size is 6 tonnes. Source: LME exchange data ShFE volumes by lots in 2017 2017 2016 Y/Y CH Copper 54,100,135 72,394,915 -25.3% Aluminium 65,423,439 44,391,785 47.4% Zinc 91,449,266 73,065,922 25.2% Lead 12,509,166 4,561,200 174.3% Tin 2,083,571 3,168,348 -34.2% Nickel 74,154,526 100,249,941 -26.0% *ShFE copper, aluminium, zinc and lead lots size is 5 tonnes *ShFE tin, nickel lots size is 1 tonne *Volumes halved as ShFE counts buy and sell in its data Source: ShFE exchange data (Reporting by Melanie Burton Additional reporting by Tom Daly in SHANGHAI.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)