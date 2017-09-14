FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cornerstone On Demand hires advisers to explore options -source
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 晚上6点42分 / 1 个月前

Cornerstone On Demand hires advisers to explore options -source

Liana B. Baker

2 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Enterprise software company Cornerstone OnDemand Inc is working with financial advisers to explore the possibility of a sale and also defend against the activist investors in its stock, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Cornerstone is working with Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners on the sale, according to the person, who did not want to be named because the matter is private.

A spokeswoman for Cornerstone declined to comment. Goldman Sachs and Centerview could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cornerstone shares rose more than 11 percent to $38.90, giving the Santa Monica, California-based company a market capitalization of $2.27 billion after Bloomberg first reported the news on Thursday.

Activist investor Praesidium, which in the past has pushed for the sale of enterprise companies such as Tibco, is the fifth-largest shareholder in Cornerstone with a 5.12 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data. RGM Capital, another activist hedge fund, is Cornerstone’s seventh-largest shareholder with a 4.12 percent stake.

RGM Capital’s managing partner, Robert Moses, wrote a letter to the company in late July urging its board to explore a strategic review and potential sale. RGM and Praesidium could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; additional reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below