CORRECTED-BRIEF-Travelport Worldwide sees FY revenue up 3 pct to 5 pct

(Corrects revenue outlook in headline and third bullet to "3 pct-5 pct" from "at least 20 pct")

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Travelport Worldwide Ltd:

* Travelport Worldwide Limited reports second quarter and half year 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $612 million versus I/B/E/S view $618.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 percent to 5 percent

* Qtrly net revenue increased 1 pct to $612 million

* Says full year 2017 net revenue and earnings guidance unchanged; raising free cash flow guidance

* Q2 Beyond Air revenue increased 8 pct to $160 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.40