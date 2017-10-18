FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Corus Entertainment posts 15.7 pct rise in qtrly profit
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 上午10点44分 / 4 天前

Canada's Corus Entertainment posts 15.7 pct rise in qtrly profit

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a 15.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher advertising revenue.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$28.9 million ($23.1 million) in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, from C$25 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the company earned 14 Canadian cents per share. The company reported a C$16.5 million gain for the quarter.

Revenue fell to C$381.2 million from C$384.5 million.

$1 = C$1.25 Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below