SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Cosan Ltd will initiate a tender offer on Tuesday to buy back up to $200 million in New York-listed Class A shares, the energy conglomerate said in a filing with Brazil’s securities regulator.

The company will offer between $9.23 and $9.65 for the shares, it said.