Costco's profit jumps 17 percent on higher membership fees, online sales
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 14, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

Costco's profit jumps 17 percent on higher membership fees, online sales

1 分钟阅读

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, fueled by higher membership fees and strong online sales.

Net income attributable to Costco rose to $640 million, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 26, from $545 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $31.81 billion from $28.10 billion.

Comparable store sales, excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations, rose 7.9 percent. Analysts’ on average had estimated a 5.6 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru

