FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Costco quarterly profit beats on online sales strength
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 14, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Costco quarterly profit beats on online sales strength

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background details, compares with estimates, share price)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Retailer Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday reported quarterly profit and revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, as its investments in online business paid off.

The membership-based retail chain has been investing heavily to bolster its e-commerce capabilities, launching initiatives such as two-day delivery on dry groceries and a same-day service through a partnership with Instacart to combat Amazon.com Inc’s online dominance.

Costco’s comparable online sales, excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations, rose 42.1 percent in the first quarter, after climbing 21 percent in the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $640 million, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 26, from $545 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.36 per share, while revenue rose 13.2 percent to $31.81 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of $1.34 per share and revenue of $31.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In November, the company reported a 7.9 percent rise in comparable store sales, excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations. Analysts on average had estimated a 5.6 percent rise.

Shares of the Issaquah, Washington-based company, which hit a record high earlier in December, were marginally up in extended trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below