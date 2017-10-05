CORRECTED-Costco's quarterly comp sales beat estimates

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say comp sales beat, not miss, estimates; also removes reference to fewer customer visits to outlets in first paragraph)

Oct 5(Reuters) - Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly comp sales on Thursday.

Sales at established stores open at least a year rose 5.7 percent in the fourth quarter, excluding the impact of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, the company said.

Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to rise 5.1 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income attributable to Costco rose to $919 million, or $2.08 per share, in the 17-week quarter ended Sept. 3, from $779 million, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.