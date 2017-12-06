FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell to take first LNG shipments from new U.S. Cove Point plant
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 中午12点29分 / 1 天前

Shell to take first LNG shipments from new U.S. Cove Point plant

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will take the initial cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipped from Dominion Energy’s new Cove Point export facility in Maryland after providing the plant’s feed gas supply, Dominion Energy said on Tuesday.

So-called commissioning cargoes during the ramp-up phase of an LNG export plant can vary in quality and teething problems can prompt delays.

Dominion said it began introducing feed gas supply into the plant on Tuesday. The gas is sourced from Shell North America, it said.

Cheniere Energy brought online its Sabine Pass project in Louisiana last year.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below