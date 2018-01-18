FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 9:13 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

CP Rail's profit more than doubles on income tax gain

1 分钟阅读

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Railroad operator Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by an income tax gain of C$527 million ($424 million) due to the new U.S. tax code.

CP’s net income rose to C$984 million, or C$6.77 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$384 million, or C$2.61 per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based company’s total revenue rose to C$1.71 billion from C$1.64 billion. ($1 = C$1.24) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

