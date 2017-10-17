FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 晚上8点43分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 1-CP Rail beats 3rd-qtr profit estimates on higher shipments

2 分钟阅读

(Adds forecast, details)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Railroad operator Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher shipments and raised its full-year profit forecast.

CP now expects 2017 adjusted earnings to grow at double-digit percentage. It had previously expected high single-digit percentage growth.

The company’s net income rose to C$510 million ($407.15 million), or C$3.50 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$347 million, or C$2.34 per share, a year earlier.

“Volume momentum grew over the course of the quarter, setting us up for a strong finish to the year” Chief Executive Keith Creel said.

CP reported an operating ratio - operating costs as a percentage of revenue - of 56.7 percent, down from 57.7 percent, a year earlier. The lower the ratio, the more efficient the railroad.

Excluding items, the company earned C$2.90 per share, ahead of analysts’ average estimate of C$2.87, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Calgary-based company’s total revenue rose to C$1.60 billion from C$1.55 billion.

Revenue from grain shipments, the biggest contributor to the company’s revenue, fell nearly 6 percent to C$351 million in the quarter. ($1 = C$1.25) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

