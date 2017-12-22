FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Becton, Dickinson agrees to divest two product lines for C R Bard buy -FTC
December 22, 2017 / 7:38 PM / 3 days ago

Becton, Dickinson agrees to divest two product lines for C R Bard buy -FTC

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and C R Bard have agreed to divest two product lines to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges that Becton, Dickinson’s proposed $24 billion acquisition of Bard would negatively impact competition in those markets, the FTC said on Friday.

The FTC said in a statement the merger as initially proposed would have likely harmed competition by combining the top two suppliers in the U.S. markets for tunneled home drainage catheter systems and soft tissue core needle biopsy devices.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Richard Chang

