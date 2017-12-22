FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Becton, Dickinson to divest two product lines for C R Bard buy -FTC
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 22, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Becton, Dickinson to divest two product lines for C R Bard buy -FTC

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details of agreement)

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and C R Bard have agreed to divest two product lines to satisfy U.S. Federal Trade Commission concerns their proposed $24 billion merger would negatively affect competition.

The FTC said in a statement on Friday that Becton, Dickinson’s acquisition of Bard as initially proposed would harm competition by combining the top two suppliers in the U.S. markets for tunneled home drainage catheter systems and soft tissue core needle biopsy devices.

The cash-and-stock deal, announced in April, will add Bard’s devices in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery to Becton Dickinson’s portfolio.

As part of the settlement with the FTC, Becton, Dickinson’s soft tissue core needle biopsy device business and Bard’s tunneled home drainage catheter system business were sold to Utah-based medical device supplier Merit Medical Systems in November for $100 million. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Richard Chang)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below