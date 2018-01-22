MOVES-Credit Suisse names new heads of Asia investment banking, Greater China

HONG KONG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Monday named a new Greater China chief executive and a co-head of Asia Pacific investment banking and capital markets to replace senior banker Mervyn Chow, who is leaving after nearly two decades.

Chow, who has held various senior positions at Credit Suisse and was responsible for key client coverage, is leaving the bank to pursue other opportunities, people familiar with the move told Reuters on Friday.

Zeth Hung will take over the responsibility of Asia Pacific co-head of investment banking and capital markets, while Carsten Stoehr will become the chief executive for Greater China, which includes Hong Kong, the Swiss bank said on Monday. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Malcolm Foster)