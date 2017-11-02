FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints UBS' Edgar as vice chair of power, renewables -memo
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
综述：中国PPP资产证券化方兴未艾 监管鼓励创新但需防杠杆积累风险
深度分析
综述：中国PPP资产证券化方兴未艾 监管鼓励创新但需防杠杆积累风险
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上6点11分 / 更新于 9 小时前

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints UBS' Edgar as vice chair of power, renewables -memo

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Craig Edgar as vice chairman of the bank’s power and renewables group in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the contents of which were verified by a spokesman for the bank.

Edgar will join in late-January from fellow Swiss bank UBS , where he had served as co-head of global power, utilities and infrastructure. He will report to Harold Bogle, chairman of Credit Suisse’s investment banking capital markets division.

His appointment would help Credit Suisse expand its business “across the utility, infrastructure and renewable subsectors”, the memo added.

Reporting by David French; Editing by Dan Grebler

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below