MOVES-Credit Suisse names Galietto to head U.S. stock trading
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月3日 / 晚上7点08分 / 更新于 9 小时前

MOVES-Credit Suisse names Galietto to head U.S. stock trading

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on hirings)

By Olivia Oran

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Paul Galietto as head of Americas equities trading, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, in a move to further boost its stock business.

Galietto most recently was the chief of equities Americas at UBS Group AG and before that he worked more than 20 years at Merrill Lynch.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Credit Suisse has made a number of senior hires this year in its stock trading unit under new equities head Mike Stewart. Those hires include Michael Ebert, who joined as global head of equity derivatives from Bank of America Corp; Doug Crofton, who was brought over from Bank of America to run U.S. equities sales and trading, and David Bleustein, who became head of Americas equity research and had worked at UBS.

Under Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, Credit Suisse has reduced its footprint in some parts of trading, including fixed income, while focusing on ways to boost lending to wealthy clients.

Credit Suisse’s equities business in the United States ranked between No. 7 and No. 9 by revenue, according to industry tracker Coalition.

The bank said on Thursday that equities revenue had risen 5 percent year over year during the third quarter. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Steve Orlofsky)

