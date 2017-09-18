Credit Suisse appoints Eraj Shirvani vice chairman, emerging markets - memo

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Eraj Shirvani to the newly created role of vice chairman - emerging markets, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the bank.

Eraj, who has worked at Credit Suisse for 29 years, will report to Eric Varvel and continue to be based in London.

He will work across all divisions to build, maintain and grow client relationships with a focus on emerging markets.

Eraj has served as a board member of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association for 12 years, of which four years as chairman.

He has also served on the boards of the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, the Global Financial Markets Association and the Financial Markets Standards Board. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Adrian Croft)