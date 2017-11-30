FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse targets more cost cuts, sets 2019 and 2020 yield goals
2017年11月30日 / 早上6点33分 / 1 天前

Credit Suisse targets more cost cuts, sets 2019 and 2020 yield goals

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Thursday announced ambitions to pare costs beyond 2018, as Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam builds on a revamp of the Swiss lender the bank says will be completed that year.

In a statement ahead of its investor day, Credit Suisse said it is aiming for a return on tangible equity of 10-11 percent in 2019 and 11-12 percent in 2020.

This is the first time it has announced such goals since Thiam’s restructure - which has refocused the bank more towards wealth management and less on volatile investment banking - began in late 2015, and represents a major rise from the 4.1 percent return posted in the first nine months of 2017.

It confirmed 2018 targets for all its units. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Michael Shields)

