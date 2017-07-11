FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
MOVES-Credit Suisse head of equities trading Paliotta leaves bank -memo
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 晚上8点30分 / 25 天前

MOVES-Credit Suisse head of equities trading Paliotta leaves bank -memo

Olivia Oran

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Michael Paliotta, who heads global equities trading at Credit Suisse Group AG, is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo on Tuesday.

The Swiss bank said late last year that it had hired wealth management and trading executive Mike Stewart from UBS Group AG to replace Paliotta but did not say whether he would stay on in another role.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was signed by Brian Chin, the bank's global markets head.

Paliotta joined Credit Suisse in 2000 as a member of the institutional sales group and held various positions in the stock trading business, including co-head of equities in the Americas and head of prime services globally.

Under Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam, Credit Suisse has cut back its footprint in fixed income trading while focusing on ways to boost trading and lending to wealthy clients. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below