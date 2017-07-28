FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse says Q2 net profit up 78 pct at 303 mln Sfr
2017年7月28日 / 凌晨4点53分 / 7 天前

Credit Suisse says Q2 net profit up 78 pct at 303 mln Sfr

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Friday reported a 78 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' estimates for Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

Net profit for the three months to end-June came in at 303 million Swiss francs ($312.6 million), roughly matching the average forecast for 302 million francs in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Credit Suisse's three wealth management businesses attracted net new money, a closely watched indicator of future earnings in private banking, of 22.8 billion francs in the first half of 2017.

$1 = 0.9693 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

