February 14, 2018 / 8:38 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. regulators probe Credit Suisse hiring in Asia

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are investigating whether Credit Suisse hired referrals from government agencies and state entities in Asia in exchange for investment banking business and regulatory approvals, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse said it was in contact with the Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about its hiring in the region because of “potential violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act”. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

